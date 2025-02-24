5 Atlanta Falcons starters entering the final year of their contracts

3. Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts is already being rumored as a trade piece during the 2025 offseason. An easy argument could be made that it would be incredibly dumb to trade Pitts at his lowest possible value. The price for the pass catcher has never been any lower and the Falcons would be selling off a piece they spent a top-four draft pick on for likely a day-two selection. The wiser decision is to let Pitts play out the rest of his contract and hope a quarterback change brings him back to life.

In Matt Ryan's final season with Atlanta Pitts looked the part of a future star and had his best season. After Arthur Smith took over you saw a consistent lack of targets and effort. This was due to poor quarterback play and likely a level of frustration from Pitts.

However, what's concerning is that this effort didn't seem to improve under Kirk Cousins when the veteran was playing well. Hoping that Penix is the missing piece is fair but remains a long shot. Pitts has shown he cannot be counted on to play through the whistle at a consistent level. Despite this, the potential talent is too much to move off of with one year left on the deal.