6 Players who let the Atlanta Falcons down in 2024

2. Matthew Judon

When the deal was struck it appeared to be a win for both sides. The Patriots weren't competing for anything other than draft positioning and could move off a veteran player that didn't fit their window. The Falcons badly needed a primary edge rusher and Judon seemed to be the perfect answer. Every season he had been healthy the results were great and would have easily made him the top pass rusher in Atlanta.

However, after a hot start Judon fell off a cliff and never had anywhere close to the expected impact. Things were bleak enough that Judon's effort was consistently questioned. It was a true debate about who to put on the field and how many snaps Judon would play. If you're aware of Atlanta's thin options at the position you understand how damaging this is.

Matthew Judon not only wasn't the answer to the pass rushing woes he quickly became a part of the problem. The lack of a consistent impact was shocking and pushed the trade decidedly in the favor of New England. The Falcons are now in the exact same position this offseason only with one less draft pick and Judon set to hit free agency.