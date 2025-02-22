6 Players who let the Atlanta Falcons down in 2024

3. Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts will take plays off and doesn't play until the whistle. This might seem harsh but it is the reality of what the tape says on a player still failing to live up to expectations. Trade rumors are already swirling not based on the player's value but based on frustration levels. Pitts hasn't lived up to his draft value or the talent he inconsistently flashes.

A myriad of excuses and explanations could be offered all ignoring the uncomfortable truth. Until Kyle's effort and energy change the results are going to be continually frustrating.

4. Dee Alford

Alford was given a chance to carve a long-term starting role for himself during the 2024 season. The results were far worse than expected with memorable missteps. The Vikings game seemed to be the low point of the season with Alford twice badly embarrassing himself.

This was outdone by the biggest game of the season being focused on Alford's failures. With a playoff spot on the line against Washington rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels found the key. Wherever Alford lined up was where you needed to look when you needed a play most. This resulted in an overtime win and the Falcons' playoff hopes were dashed.