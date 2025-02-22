6 Players who let the Atlanta Falcons down in 2024

5. Justin Simmons

The highlight of the season for the Atlanta safety was picking off Patrick Mahomes early in the season. It was one of a handful of great plays the safety made during his time in Atlanta. The rest of the season would be full of frustrations and missed chances. It is important to point out here that former defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake didn't put Simmons in the best possible role.

At least some of the results should be blamed on setting the safety up for failure. Still, Simmons is a veteran who understood what the situation was and still didn't consistently deliver.

6. Lorenzo Carter

Despite playing in double-digit games the pass rusher finished the 2024 season with zero sacks. Not only did Carter fail to get to the quarterback, he was unable to defend the run at anything close to a capable level. The regression was alarming for a player who was supposed to factor so heavily into Atlanta's edge rotation.

It was clear a year ago the team should have moved on and now that is impossible to ignore. Carter is a free agent and clearly not a part of the solution. It will be close to impossible not to improve the position.