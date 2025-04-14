9 Potential bargain free agents the Falcons could still sign in 2025 offseason

2. Carson Wentz

How serious are the Falcons about having Kirk Cousins as their backup quarterback? It appears we are going to find the answer to this question after Cleveland's latest signing. The only other landing spots appear to be if Minnesota or Pittsburgh reconsiders their current options. It is clear the Steelers prefer to sign Aaron Rodgers, while the Vikings move on from Sam Darnold in favor of a now-healthy J.J. McCarthy.

The Falcons must decide if they want the distraction of Cousins looming behind Penix in the 2025 season. The hope would remain that Kirk Cousins becomes a trade target when a potential contender loses their starting quarterback. If the veteran isn't going to reconsider changing his deal, there simply isn't an incentive for Atlanta to cut the veteran other than avoiding the distraction.

If the franchise does give in and cut Kirk Cousins, the best remaining fit on the market is Carson Wentz. The veteran quarterback has played at a high level at various points in his career and is your best chance to win among current backup options.

3. Von Miller

Another star who carries more power in name recognition than actual production. Still, with the current state of Atlanta's pass rush, the aging star is an upgrade. What must be understood if the Falcons were to sign Miller is that expectations should be 5-6 sacks as a rotational piece. The dominating force Miller was early in his career with Denver is long gone.

While the Falcons aren't going to find a fix for the team's pass rush in free agency, these types of moves unquestionably are improvements. Look at the team's current depth chart and consider the options not only as starters but if injury were to strike. Miller gives the team a bit of depth and perhaps a veteran voice that can help guide any young draft picks Atlanta adds to the position.