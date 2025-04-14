9 Potential bargain free agents the Falcons could still sign in 2025 offseason

4. Tyler Lockett

Seattle's series of odd offseason decisions included moving on from veteran receiver Tyler Lockett. This was along with sending their star receiver to Pittsburgh and their starting quarterback to the Raiders. Perhaps it could be viewed as an understandable rebuild for a team stuck in mediocrity. However, the team followed up this series of moves by spending top dollar on quarterback Sam Darnold and former Ram Cooper Kupp. It is as odd of an offseason as you'll see from a team that didn't get better or put themselves in a better position to win long-term.

Lockett has taken a clear step back but remains a reliable target. Giving Michael Penix Jr. another veteran to mix in with Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud would be a great decision. Atlanta's biggest offensive concern is at center, but the receiver room would benefit from additional depth. Lockett wouldn't be the second or even third option in Atlanta's offense. It would give an aging player a better chance to stay healthy and contribute to winning in a lesser role.

5. Chris Conley

Another potential cheap depth option at receiver that, unlike Lockett, won't demand targets. Conley is the type of big, bodied receiver the Falcons could use to help block and give their star targets some snaps off. Conley isn't going to be a star player or break big gains. However, he is a reliable role player that undeniably makes Atlanta's roster better.

Conley spent last season in San Francisco, previously spending time with the Chiefs, Jaguars, Texans, and Titans. It isn't a move that is going to demand a lot of attention, but it offers the team improved depth at a key position.

6. Matthew Judon

As much as Atlanta fans might hate the idea of a reunion with the veteran pass rusher, there simply aren't superior options. Unless you believe Miller is the better pass rusher, Judon has the highest upside remaining on the market. The Falcons signing Leonard Floyd is a solid move, but not one that drastically improves your ceiling at the position.

Even if you use your first-round pick at the position, it is going to take time to develop at the next level. There isn't an instant fix left on the market, leaving Atlanta's best path a reunion with Judon and bringing in additional veteran options.