9 Potential bargain free agents the Falcons could still sign in 2025 offseason

7. Stephon Gilmore

One of the odder decisions Atlanta has made in the 2025 offseason is bringing back most of the pieces from last year's secondary. This included struggling slot corner Dee Alford, who returns on a one-year deal. Atlanta is clearly making an effort to add to every position, allowing themselves the chance to take a wide-open draft approach.

While this is understandable, the best decision Atlanta can make is opting to add to the secondary via free agency and drafting a pass rusher in the first-round. Veteran corner Stephon Gilmore is a great option, whether as a leader or as a great experienced backup option. Even at this stage of his career, it would be surprising not to see Gilmore win a contributing role over Atlanta's current options.

8. John Cominsky

The former Falcon brought his career back to life with the Lions. Working in their system, the edge rusher was a productive backup that would improve Atlanta's depth. There are zero expectations of Cominsky coming in and getting double-digit sacks or being a big contributor defensively. Signing the veteran is about improving your depth and having a reliable option if injury strikes.

The team's current backup option is Bralen Trice, who remains a wildcard after missing his entire rookie season. If the Atlanta pass rush is going to improve, it will take not only a pick early in the draft but a handful of free agency moves as well.

9. Asante Samuel Jr.

This remains an unlikely fit, as the corner is still likely to garner a respectable payday on this year's market. The best remaining corner could simply be waiting for the draft and teams that miss out to be willing to pay a bit more than the market will bear right now. No matter the reasoning, there is no denying what a massive upgrade the corner would be for the Falcons.

Allowing Mike Hughes, Samuel, and A.J. Terrell to be your primary contributors at the position makes this roster far better. While there are concerns remaining about who would play in the middle of the field, it is a welcome problem compared to the team's current options.