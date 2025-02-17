Atlanta Falcons top 3 breakout candidates for the 2025 season

2. OLB Arnold Ebiketie will continue his breakout for the 2025 Falcons

Arnold Ebiketie's 2024 season didn't start how he would've liked as it took him until Week 9 to register a sack. However, that disappointment turned into promise after he finally recorded that elusive first sack. He registered five sacks in the final six games which included a two-sack performance against the Chargers.

We finally started seeing the talent that the Falcons traded up for in the second round of the 2022 draft.

With another offseason to refine his craft and a new defensive coordinator who led a strong pass rush with the Jets, things will only get better for the former Penn State Nittany Lion. There is no reason to think he can't break double-digit sacks next season -- something no Falcon has done since Vic Beasley in 2016.