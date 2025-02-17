Atlanta Falcons top 3 breakout candidates for the 2025 season

3. LB Troy Andersen will finally breakout for the 2025 Falcons

If he could only stay healthy is the common sentiment uttered during Troy Andersen's young NFL career. The linebacker has only started 11 games through three seasons and only six since becoming a full-time starter in his second year.

Injuries have plagued the athletic linebacker and kept him from becoming one of the NFL's top defensive playmakers.

If, and it is a big if, Andersen can stay healthy then he can do wonderful things in Jeff Ulbrich's defense. The new Falcons DC and former linebackers coach knows how to turn athletic linebackers into superstars better than anyone (E.g. Deion Jones, Jamien Sherwood, and Quincy Williams).

Watch for a healthy Andersen to become one of the NFL's most feared defenders in 2025.