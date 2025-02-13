Filling out the Falcons all-time starting lineup: QB and skill players edition

WR1 Julio Jones

When the Falcons traded Julio Jones it was the end of the receiver's dominance and the player fans had grown used to watching. The ghost of Jones would spend time with the Eagles, Bucs, and Titans unable to find the player he had been with Matt Ryan and the Falcons. However, this doesn't diminish the dominance Jones imposed on the league for much of a decade.

Nearly ten years Jones was in the conversation as the best receiver in the league. It wasn't a surprise Julio's career ended this way when you watched how the receiver played. The violence Jones played the position with is rare for the receiver position. Jones had no problems playing through contact or fighting for a contested catch.

Putting his body on the line for his team Jones is a franchise legend and the best receiver the franchise has seen. Whether it was the elevator catch or an insane catch that should have locked up a Super Bowl win there are far too many great moments in Julio's career to count. The receiver remains the best in franchise history despite how frustrating his exit might have been. No other option has an argument to be ahead of the NFL legend.