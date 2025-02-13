Filling out the Falcons all-time starting lineup: QB and skill players edition

WR2 Roddy White

The conversation for who the second receiver should be is far more interesting. Andre Rison has an interesting argument if you consider small sample size and degree of difficulty. Terance Mathis could argue based on the time in which he played and the quarterbacks that were distributing the ball. However, there is no arguing against the impact and respect that White brought to Atlanta.

Whether it was refusing to back down against Richard Sherman or pumping his teammates up on the sideline White played with an obvious edge. Some much of what the receiver did for the franchise was often overlooked by sports media. Great teams need a player like White who is willing to push things to the edge and unquestionably have his team's back.

This isn't to say White's fire was always directed correctly but it was needed. Aside from his leadership and energy the receiver is one of the greatest pass catchers in franchise history. Only Julio Jones has more yardage but there is still a case to be made White is the most beloved receiver in franchise history. Give the receiver credit for an impressive career that has cemented him as a franchise legend.