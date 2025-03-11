NFC South rankings in for a shake up after wave one of free agency moves

2. Atlanta Falcons

Until the implosion of Kirk Cousins, the Falcons finally had Tampa on the ropes. Sweeping the Bucs in the regular season, the Falcons simply needed to find a way to play .500 and hold onto a huge division lead. One the team predictably fumbled and kept Tampa's season alive, handing them a playoff spot and division title that was begging to be won.

Now the Falcons are forced to find a way to move on from Kirk Cousins and are turning the page to Michael Penix Jr. The Falcons remain second in the rankings despite a very quiet offseason thus far. The team's offensive talent and the promise of Penix are far too exciting to see them slip any further.

Yes, the defense needs work and Penix is far from proven. The roster simply has too many proven pieces to push the Panthers or Saints ahead of Atlanta. The Falcons are the clear challenger for Tampa and the only team that looks ready to make a run at a division title. This team is going to go as far as Penix can take them with the quarterback's ceiling deciding whether or not Atlanta can win their first division title in nearly a decade.