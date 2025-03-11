NFC South rankings in for a shake up after wave one of free agency moves

3. Carolina Panthers

As impressive as Bryce Young was at the end of the 2024 season, it is easy to doubt the young quarterback. There is an overwhelming amount of awful tape out there for Young. Which is the outlier, decides whether or not the Panthers become a fringe wildcard contender in the 2025 season. If the version of the quarterback shows up the Falcons watched in the season's final game, this division could become highly contested.

Carolina has made a splash in free agency, locking up star corner Jaycee Horn while bringing in a number of key veteran pieces. The Panthers understand how much work the defense has needed and is making an investment.

The early wave of moves could have some pundits arguing the Panthers deserve to go higher in these rankings. If Bryce Young becomes the star he was expected to be, they could be right. Carolina's defense has already gotten far better this offseason and we're yet to draft or see the entirety of free agency. Carolina is the most interesting team in this division in the fact they have the biggest gap between their possible floor and ceiling. What this team could become will be one of the more interesting stories to follow in the NFC South.