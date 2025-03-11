NFC South rankings in for a shake up after wave one of free agency moves

4. New Orleans Saints

The head coaching job that no one in the league appeared to want was filled by Kellen Moore. The team's biggest offseason moves are the decision to stick with Derek Carr and retaining pass rusher Chase Young. How can the front office and ownership not see the needed rebuild? You cannot blame all of this team's problems on coaching and a lack of health.

New Orleans stopped being a real playoff contender the moment Drew Brees retired and the Saints still haven't figured that out. This is a team competing for the basement in their division, still making moves as if they have a real chance to contend for anything of note.

This is why they remain stuck with Carr and bringing back the same overrated pieces. Until the Saints admit they are in need of a rebuild and are willing to reset the cap, this team cannot be taken seriously. The Panthers, Bucs, and Falcons are all in far better positions with quarterbacks and coaches, there are far more reasons to believe in.

New Orleans is going to be contending for a top five pick this season and nothing they can do in free agency is going to change that.