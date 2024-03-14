Falcons mysteriously delete Kirk Cousins press conference amidst tampering rumors
After a much anticipated press conference with Kirk Cousins, the Atlanta Falcons quickly took down the video amidst the alleged tampering violations.
We knew that signing Kirk Cousins would bring a lot of media coverage to the Atlanta Falcons but we didn't know it would bring a lot of bad coverage.
The NFL is investigating the Atlanta Falcons for violating the tampering rules when trying to recruit Kirk Cousins. Things got real when Cousins misspoke a few times during a press conference which is now nowhere to be found on the Atlanta Falcons YouTube channel.
Atlanta Falcons remove Kirk Cousins' first presser after tampering allegations
For technicality purposes, I added the words "allegations" and "rumors" into the title but I think we can all read between the lines; there is no doubt that the Atlanta Falcons broke the rules. Normally, the NFL would just ignore the violations and move on but when it relates to the biggest name on the market and the violations are essentially admitted on stage, that is when you have problems.
The Falcons know they might be in big trouble. Their social media team was told to take down the 30-minute video of Kirk Cousins introducing himself to the media and city.
If you check out their YouTube channel, you will not see the video, at least as of March 14th. It is hard to believe they will repost it since they are trying to cover their butts after some blatant mistakes.
You will see a couple of interviews done with the new quarterback, one that happened on NFL Network and one that was exclusive.
Covering your tracks like this isn't going to be helpful. The word "publish" essentially means "permanent" on the internet. Surely they know that but are rather trying to clean things up and not have an incriminating video sitting front and center on their channel.
All I know is that this could get ugly for the Falcons. There is a possibility that they may lose their first-round pick (more on that soon).