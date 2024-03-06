Ranking the 3 best potential QBs options for Falcons this offseason
The good is news is that they have options.
1. Kirk Cousins
As recently as a few weeks ago, this seemed almost impossible. Cousins seemed destined to eventually return to Minnesota and finish his career with the Vikings. And then, rumors started showing up that it wasn't such a sure thing. Most recently, Pro Football Talk reported that they're hearing a Cousins-Falcons pairing is increasingly likely. And while there's plenty of risk involved – Cousins is 35 and coming off an achilles injury that cost him most of the 2023 season – he's indisputably the best QB available right now. He'll also cost the most of any of these three options, and it's not particularly close – on PFF's rankings of every available free agent, only Chiefs' star defensive tackle Chris Jones ranks higher. It's impossible to argue with the production, though, and outside of injury issues, no QB on this list would instantly make the Falcons better more than Cousins. Like Fields, he has a family connection too – his wife is from a suburb of the Atlanta. The NFC South is extremely winnable next year, which makes a win-now move like this all the more reasonable. If Cousins truly wants to go to Atlanta, that's probably the move.