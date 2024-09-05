Why the Atlanta Falcons may already be facing a must win in season debut
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons season is yet to kick-off and already there is a clear argument to be made they are facing a "must-win" situation. Aside from getting needed revenge over Pittsburgh OC Arthur Smith the reasons Atlanta must win this game come down to scheduling.
After a home opener, the Falcons will be traveling to play Philly who is going to be on extra rest after playing Friday night. Facing the Eagles at any point with their talented roster is going to be difficult. Give the roster extra rest and a Monday Night home opener and this has an Eagles win written all over it.
Following their trip to Philly, the Falcons will return home on short rest to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. That is two superior opponents who both have a large rest advantage over the Falcons. What is the argument Atlanta should win either one of these games?
Even if the Falcons beat the Steelers this team is set up for a 1-2 start
Beating Jalen Hurts or Patrick Mahomes might be a possibility later in the season. Whether due to injuries or the Falcons being better than expected both upsets are possible later in the year. However, expecting the Falcons to win either game as they learn Zac Robinson's offense under new head coach Raheem Morris would be a mistake.
After this early slate, the Falcons will switch to division play with games against the Saints and Bucs. Both are winnable games that would put the team back in the division race if they manage to beat the Steelers on Sunday.
Dropping the first game of the year sets Atlanta's path to the playoffs as incredibly difficult and opens up an early quarterback debate. To keep this team in the playoff hunt Sunday's game is a must-win for Raheem Morris and a Falcons team that must survive a brutal start to the year giving them a chance to take advantage of a soft closing schedule allowing them to make a playoff push.