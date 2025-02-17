Revisiting Atlanta Falcons' biggest What-Ifs of the 2024 season

4. What if Terry Fontenot knew how to build a roster?

As a reminder, this is the same GM who put his full belief in Desmond Ridder and Marcus Mariota within the past two seasons. Ridder is unable to win a backup quarterback job and Mariota is a clear veteran backup. It has been four years and the Atlanta front office hasn't found one reliable answer for the Atlanta pass rush.

You spent the most important draft pick on a position that you would use the majority of your cap space to answer. It has left you in an absolute mess that there simply isn't an easy way out of. A.J. Terrell has continued to be elite but there is yet to be one reliable option to start opposite of him.

What problems has Fontenot answered without creating new ones? Atlanta's offensive talent could be pointed to; however, it cannot be maximized based on what has been spent on Kirk Cousins and the offensive line. The Falcons should have parted ways with Fontenot when they moved on from Arthur Smith. Instead, we are going into yet another offseason with less cap space and the same problems that haven't been solved in four years.