10 Falcons who just played their last game in Atlanta

4. Matthew Judon

A prime example of why the Atlanta Falcons need to move away from their GM is their biggest trade of the season. Atlanta lost two draft picks in the offseason. One was lost due to tampering and the other sent to the New England Patriots in exchange for the pass rusher. At the time it seemed a good move with Judon playing at a very high level when healthy in New England.

In Atlanta, however, the pass rusher would underwhelm and consistently have his motor questioned. Even the sacks that Judon did manage to collect often seemed to be cleanup plays with others putting in the effort to create the big play. It was a bust of a trade and there is zero reason to pay Judon in free agency. There are far better targets Atlanta should consider paying over an aging player that cost Atlanta a draft pick in what was another lost season.

5. Riley Patterson

How different might the season have ended if not for the injury to Younghoe Koo? Whether the kicker was injured in the second-half of the season or simply went sideways as kickers often do is up for debate. What isn't is the fact that Patterson's lack of range and Koo's injury badly hurt the Falcons. Patterson missed a potential game-winning kick against the Commanders and had another miss against the Panthers that hurt the Falcons.

What Younghoe Koo has given the Falcons over the last three years cannot be fully appreciated until Atlanta has seen just how rough it can be to have an incapable kicker. It is doubtful we see Patterson in Atlanta or in the league anytime soon.

6. Mike Hughes

It's time to start fresh at the corner position outside of A.J. Terrell. Hughes had some great moments and showed surprising value for the Falcons. However, down the stretch of the season, the entire secondary was consistently toasted and this includes the veteran Hughes. You can't explain a valid reason to bring Hughes back as a starter when cheap upgrades are going to be on the market.

Atlanta needs to find two corners that will give the defensive pass rush a chance to get home. Terrell has proven to be elite under Raheem Morris and will take on the toughest receiver. Find a player who is going to give you an average level of production and with Terrell and Bates locked in this secondary can quickly be fixed.