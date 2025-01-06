10 Falcons who just played their last game in Atlanta

7. Richie Grant

Another Atlanta Falcons draft pick that has proven to be a swing-and-a-miss. What you're going to do at safety next to Jessie Bates is yet to be decided. What is decided is that Richie Grant has no future on this team unless it is as a special teams piece. Atlanta can replace Grant in the later rounds of the draft at a cheaper rate. There isn't a reason to put Grant on this roster next season.

8. DeAngelo Malone

One could fault Raheem Morris for putting Malone on the field in a must-win game against the Commanders. No matter how you want to assign the blame it was a Malone penalty that would flip the game against the Commanders and end Atlanta's season. A mistake of that level cannot be overlooked for a player who is barely clinging to a roster spot already.

Even for an established star player, it is a hard mistake to climb back from. When Malone is not providing value to the roster already it makes this a very easy decision.

9. Troy Andersen

The emergence of Nate Landman and Kaden Elliss has made Andersen's spot on this roster pointless. Add in the lack of growth this season and the consistent injuries it wouldn't be a surprise to see the team make a change. Unlike the rest of the list, it isn't completely decided but it is on the table Atlanta moves on and attempts to bring someone else in alongside Elliss moving into the 2025 season.

10. Avery Williams

Williams was consistently capable in the 2024 season but didn't have a defining moment to lock his spot on the roster up. It would not be at all surprising to see the team opt to have McCloud be the primary kick returner and add another special teams weapon. It is a roster spot that you aren't getting the most value of when there are players who could take the spot and play a bigger role for the team in the 2025 season.