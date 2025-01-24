11 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should re-sign or move on from in 2025 offseason

Drew Dalman- Re-sign

The Atlanta Falcons center is their only offensive piece of note set to hit the market. The Falcons should attempt to re-sign Dalman if it is a team friendly deal. If Dalman becomes a prized free agent there are other options Atlanta can move to. Dalman's impact has been consistent since taking over as the starter. However, you're already invested in Chris Lindstrom, Jake Matthews, and Kaleb McGary.

Your left guard Matthew Bergeron will have his contract due soon as well. This limits the ability of how much you're willing to spend with such a highly paid veteran group already locked in.

Matthew Judon- Move on

There isn't a valid argument to be made as to why the Falcons should bring back Judon. Yes, the Falcons didn't do the veteran many favors putting him with a bad pass rush group and asking him to step out in coverage. Judon in coverage was the final red flag the Falcons needed to make a change at the coordinator position.

Judon's time in Atlanta will be defined by his effort being questioned and a lack of production. There isn't a reason why you reasonably should want the veteran to return.