11 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should re-sign or move on from in 2025 offseason

Rondale Moore- Re-sign

The Falcons dealt former starting quarterback Desmond Ridder in exchange for receiver Rondale Moore. The receiver would never take the field in the regular season suffering a season-ending injury early in the year. Considering the team's lack of depth at the position a reunion would make sense.

Penix has the ability to reach every part of the field and Moore's speed could help unlock this. The speed will help put pressure on the defense and offer another option other than Ray-Ray McCloud.

Lorenzo Carter- Move on

Another failing pass rusher the Falcons should unquestionably move on from. Carter's impact on the field was clearly negative both rushing the passer and defending the run. At the very least you relied on Carter to defend the run and pick up a sack or two. This season the veteran's production went in the wrong direction managing zero sack on the season despite consistently being on the field.

Mike Hughes- Move on

Hughes had a mixed season with the Falcons and could still make a level of sense. However, if the team is giving themselves their best chance, they will start fresh at the position. Only A.J. Terrell should return from this past year's starting options. Hughes did a lot to rebuild his value and was far better than expected.

Still, there were enough struggles and red flags to believe it would be better if the Falcons looked to the draft and at other veteran options.