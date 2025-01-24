11 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should re-sign or move on from in 2025 offseason

Dee Alford- Move on

Dee Alford has a great story and was an exciting young piece of Atlanta's defense two seasons ago. Alford should have stayed as a rotational player and not a starter. By the end of the season, teams figured out all they needed to do to move the football is find where on the field Alford was.

Targeting the corner consistently gave Washington the win over Atlanta and pushed the franchise out of playoff contention. The Falcons can find an upgrade easily this offseason.

KhaDarel Hodge-Re-sign

No question what the Falcons should do with the special teams ace. Hodge is such a great piece that has proven to be a winning player. Yes, Hodge's ceiling is obviously limited but this is the type of player you want on your roster in every depth role possible.

Whether it was catching the game-winner against Tampa or making plays on special teams Hodge leaps off the screen. No question, the Falcons need to bring back the depth piece and continue to give him chances in the lineup.