11 Teams other than the Atlanta Falcons that have never won a Super Bowl

The Atlanta Falcons were founded in 1965, and sixty years later still are yet to win a single Super Bowl. Twice the team has been in a position to win it all and greatness stood in their way. John Elway and Tom Brady furthered their NFL legend at Atlanta's expense. Matt Ryan's tenure would be Atlanta's best chance at consistently becoming a title threat with the years following Ryan's exit remaining consistently bleak.

Still, there is reason for Atlanta fans to be optimistic with the emergence of Michael Penix Jr. If Penix is the franchise quarterback he appears to be Atlanta's window to end their six decade championship drought is wide open. With that said, the Falcons are far from the only team in the league never to win it all. With some closer than others, it is interesting just how much of the league still hasn't managed to win it all.

1. Cleveland Browns

If there was ever a franchise to make Atlanta Falcons fans feel better it is the Cleveland Browns. Forever cursed the Browns cannot get out of their own way. As a reminder, the Browns dumped Baker Mayfield to give Deshaun Watson what is arguably the worst contract in league history. The Browns aren't winning a Super Bowl anytime soon. They have a bad mix of expensive contracts and a lack of depth.

It would be easy to feel sorry for the Browns if their mistakes weren't so often self-inflicted. Cleveland put themselves in an awful position and are far from contending for their first ring.

2. Detroit Lions

If there is one team that is going to join the Super Bowl club this season it is the Lions. A gritty team that is easy to fall in love with taking on the persona of their head coach. So much to love about what this team has created. If there is one problem preventing them from ending their search for a ring it is a myriad of key injuries. Still, there is hope that they can find a way to get it done.

3. Minnesota Vikings

The one downside for Vikings fans considering the team's future is sharing a division with the Lions. Still, you have a great head coach who has proven capable of getting the best out of any quarterback he is given. A great young offensive core and a defensive genius in Brian Flores are all reasons to believe that this team's window is wide open.