11 Teams other than the Atlanta Falcons that have never won a Super Bowl

4. Houston Texans

The Texans are still alive in this year's playoffs but are facing the daunting task of traveling to Kansas City. Even if you're able to overcome the magic that seemingly protects the Chiefs you will either have to travel to face Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson. As great of a young defensive core and quarterback as the Texans have this won't be the last time they are in this position.

Houston's window will remain open no matter how things end over the next two weeks. Still, the path for the Texans is far more difficult based on the conference they reside in.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars had a great moment with Blake Bortles a few seasons ago when it appeared they had Tom Brady and the Patriots in trouble. That is the last time the Jaguars have been anywhere close to a serious playoff contender. It is hard to see this changing when you consider the lack of talent on the roster and the questions about Trevor Lawrence.

Stability in ownership goes a long way in deciding how high a team's ceiling might be. It seems this consistently gets in the way of the Jaguars putting together anything close to a capable team. It is going to be another long few seasons for Jacksonville.

6. Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals are the oldest team not to win a Super Bowl and arguably have been the closest. When looking at teams so close to getting their first championship it is the Cardinals and Falcons in the conversation. Atlanta fans don't need a reminder as to what happened with their pain being turned into a corny joke that has refused to die.

For the Cardinals, the loss was against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the game's final moments. A great drive ending what was the best season in franchise history. The Cardinals are still stuck in the past trying to find a way to believe Kyler Murray can take them back.

7. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have a lot of reason to believe in Jim Harbaugh and the direction this team is heading. A year ago, they were at the bottom of the league and considered one of the worst teams in the AFC. In one season Harbaugh took the team to the playoffs and put it together with a lot of pieces teams had rejected or moved on from. This team is going to continue to get better and is the biggest threat to the Chiefs within the division.