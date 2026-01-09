2 Falcons receive big props with representation on Pro Football Focus' All-Pro team

Pro Football Focus has notoriously been known for its grading system that brings all sorts of controversy. Like it or not, they do some of the most in-depth accessible work on the internet.

Every year they put together their All-Pro Team and the Atlanta Falcons were represented on both first- and second-teams. Bijan Robinson was named the best running back this year, while Chris Lindstrom, despite not having his typical perfect season, was the second-best right guard.

While the season didn't turn out how anybody would have wanted, there were still enough positives to be excited about what is to come—particularly when you look at the running back position, or the run game as a collective.

Two Falcons land on Pro Football Focus' 2025 All-Pro Team

Robinson finished the season with 2,298 total yards (1,478 rushing, 820 receiving) with 11 touchdowns (7 rushing, 4 receiving). He was consistently the best offensive player in the league, so at least PFF took notice, unlike other websites...

Here is what they said about the third-year pro:

"Robinson led all players at the position in missed tackles forced on rushing attempts, with 86, 19 more than the next-best running back. He also ranked inside the top five in yards per attempt, PFF grade, yards after contact per attempt and runs of 10 or more yards."

Missed tackles are ultimately the name of the game for NFL running backs. Their job is to get more yards than are expected, and that is what Bijan did better than anyone.

Behind him on the second-team was Dolphins RB De'Von Achane, who had a strong season in his own right. This is the Falcons RB's first PFF All-Pro team. He was named to their top 101 last year, and will add another one this year.

As for Lindstrom, he took a backseat to Broncos RG Quinn Meinerz. But that shouldn't overshadow the consistency Lindstrom has shown throughout his career.

This breaks a three-year streak being named PFF first-team All-Pro. He was also named to their top 101 each of the past four years, and you have to imagine that will extend into a fifth season.

The three other NFC South teams had one player make the list, each being second-team selections: Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs, Saints LB Demario Davis, and Panthers CB Mike Jackson.

If any Falcon was snubbed it was probably Kyle Pitts, Brandon Dorlus, or Kaden Elliss. However, Pitts was beat out by Trey McBride and George Kittle, Dorlus by Cam Heyward, Jeffrey Simmons, Quinnen Williams, and Kobie Turner, and Elliss by Zach Baun, Devin Lloyd, Jack Campbell, Demario Davis, Devin Bush, and Cedric Gray.