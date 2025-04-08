2 Notable Atlanta Falcons defenders still searching landing spots

The Atlanta Falcons set the tone early in the offseason when the team opted to move on from franchise stalwart Grady Jarrett. Moving on from Jarrett made it clear Atlanta was looking to make a drastic defensive change and open up cap space. This has meant moving on from a myriad of defensive pieces the Falcons relied on a season ago. Considering how the season ended in Atlanta, this doesn't come as a big surprise.

If the Falcons are going to struggle on defense regardless, it is a wise move to shed veterans and look to grow younger, adding more speed. This is the style of defense that Raheem Morris was able to coach so well with the Rams. A young defensive core overachieved under Morris based on speed and motor. While the Falcons don't have the influx of young talent of the Rams, it is clear to see this is what they will attempt to do. This has left two notable Atlanta starters in free agency still searching for their next landing spot.

Justin Simmons

Simmons was an exciting signing from the Falcons that gave the team a clear upgrade over Richie Grant. The fit with Jessie Bates didn't have the expected results and made it clear the team was going to move on. A big piece of this was how the defensive scheme used Simmons and the role it forced Jessie Bates into playing. The duo would have worked great together in Simmons' prime. However, it is clear that since the safety has taken a step back, there simply isn't a fit.

The only reason this could make sense as a reunion is if Jeff Ulbrich believes Atlanta's defensive adjustments can turn back the clock for the safety.

Matthew Judon

The Falcons sent the Patriots a third-round pick for a single season of Judon. A season that, by all accounts, was a complete frustration. It was a surprise when Atlanta spent a day two pick and didn't have an extension in place. This ends up being the only win for the Falcons, who would have clearly overpaid the aging veteran.

A complete lack of remaining options in the trade and free agent markets makes this a possible reunion. Not based on the fit or Judon, simply because the Falcons are desperate to add anything close to a capable pass rusher.