2 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons embarrassing loss in Minnesota
By Nick Halden
Loser: Raheem Morris
How patient will Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank be with his head coach? As a reminder, the Falcons turned down an NFL head coaching legend in favor of hiring Morris and Mike Vrabel is still on the market. Blank has been historically extremely patient with his head coaches allowing them time to adjust or have a lost season. This is the right approach to take typically but with great options on the market could the owner make a change to his typical outlook?
Raheem Morris deserves another season if the Falcons can end the losing streak and beat the tanking teams on the schedule. If you can finish 3-1 and just miss the playoffs to a hot Tampa team there is still a way to justify keeping Morris.
However, there is no defending just how sloppy this team plays and the lack of answers Morris has had during the losing streak. The head coach is easy to love and pull for, but winning is all that matters in this league and Morris hasn't done nearly enough. Games against the Chargers and Saints will continue to haunt this team and wipe away any margin for error the four-game division lead is now gone.