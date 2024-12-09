2 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons embarrassing loss in Minnesota
By Nick Halden
Loser: Terry Fontenot
What is the defense for Atlanta's GM that allows him to keep his job? Outside of relationships in the building or a red-hot finish to the season there is no reasonable explanation that keeps Fontenot in his current position. You've put the Falcons into this position with poor roster design and awful drafting over the last four years.
Arthur Smith is now long gone and cannot be blamed for this season's poor decisions and incapable draft class. The defining moves of the offseason have been complete failures. Losing a pick for signing Kirk Cousins and spending a pick on Matthew Judon were the headlines. Both moves have clearly failed and the draft class has offered nothing.
It is a team that has no idea what direction they are heading in and the roster construction shows this. There is no more defending a GM who was perhaps a big part of the issue for Arthur Smith as well. It is time for the Falcons to make a change and attempt to find someone who can find talent in the draft and fix the quarterback position. Fontenot is the most likely name to pay for this season's late frustrating collapse.