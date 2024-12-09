2 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons embarrassing loss in Minnesota
By Nick Halden
Loser: Atlanta's secondary
What was supposed to be the one reliable part of the defense was absolutely cooked by Sam Darnold. You could call out nearly every Atlanta defensive back that took the field on Sunday. This was a masterclass on how NOT to guard Justin Jefferson and Minnesota's explosive offense. Losing track of the ball consistently the Vikings were able to simply sit and allow Sam Darnold to arm punt the ball their way.
Unafraid the Falcons would be able to make a play on the ball the Vikings racked up the explosive plays. This was a complete mess and there is no explaining away what was put on the field on Sunday.
Winner: Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson
Allgeier was once again a big part of the offense and set the tone with the early touchdown. It gave the Falcons life and reason to believe they could compete in this game. Robinson consistently picked up the blitz and ran hard as well. The rushing game is there and simply needed consistent support from the quarterback.
Fix the issues in the passing game (Kirk Cousins) and you have an offense with the potential to be elite. A great game from one of the league's best duos.