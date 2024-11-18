2 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons season changing loss to Denver
By Nick Halden
Winner: Younghoe Koo
Let's start with one of the few positive things you can say about the Atlanta Falcons from this one. Koo was under the most pressure of his Atlanta career after missing five of his last seven kicks. There was reason to wonder if another bad game could have the kicker on his way out of Atlanta. The Falcons, however, decided to have a throwback game where Younghoe Koo was the only Falcon to score and play at a high level.
Twice we saw Koo put into difficult situations and asked to help end Denver's early surge. While the defense was unable to stop what the Broncos had going the Atlanta kicker did his part. Hitting both of his kicks and showing a slight variation in his delivery.
Atlanta has a myriad of reasons to be concerned going into their bye week but Younghoe Koo is no longer at the top of the list. Koo bounced back well enough to believe this will be sustained and at least one position the Falcons will have stability. Arguably this was the only positive thing the Falcons can take away from this game. An absolute mess of a game whose only redeeming story for Atlanta was Koo's return to form.