2 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons season changing loss to Denver
By Nick Halden
Loser: Jimmy Lake
The Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator refused to make simple adjustments before Atlanta's injury report was a mile long. Still refusing to make changes or attempt to throw Bo Nix off early in the game should cost the coordinator his job. The refusal to stray away from what clearly wasn't working is beyond frustrating to watch. Raheem Morris is a defensive head coach who isn't calling plays and appears to have made the wrong decision at DC.
Yes, the offense didn't help matters but the defense has been a consistent issue for the Falcons this season. Understanding you're facing a rookie quarterback and giving him the most vanilla looks possible is confusing. It ignores common sense and set the rookie up for a historic day against a defense that simply has no answers.
Someone must pay for the Falcons losing back-to-back games in this fashion. An ugly showing from a defense that understood the challenge ahead of them and made no adjustments. Give the Falcons a chance and promote someone else on the staff or have Raheem Morris take over the play calling. If the Falcons are serious about turning around the season a change will be made.