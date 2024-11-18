2 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons season changing loss to Denver
By Nick Halden
Loser: Kirk Cousins
We've now seen both extremes of the Kirk Cousins experience. The thrilling comebacks against the Bucs and Eagles and what we have seen the last two weeks and against Seattle. When the veteran presses when things aren't going his way turnovers and mistakes pile up. A forced throw to Drake London was the latest example of this in Sunday's loss to the Broncos. Cousins didn't do anything wrong early for the Falcons but the veteran did nothing to turn the tide either.
It was almost exactly like the game against Seattle where the Falcons came out sloppy and the tide simply turned too quickly. The Falcons were put under pressure offensively and the quarterback was unable to deliver.
Yes, you would like to see more from your quarterback and this was a bad week. However, Cousins is far from the problem in Atlanta. The penalties on offense early and a complete lack of answers against Bo Nix and Sean Payton is what cost this team any hope of a win. Cousins simply isn't going to bail you out often unless you can play a complete game. Atlanta was nowhere close to this and Cousins crumbled under the pressure.