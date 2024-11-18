2 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons season changing loss to Denver
By Nick Halden
Loser: Raheem Morris
Blame injuries all you want, but the Falcons have had more than their fair share. However, it isn't injuries causing this team to play sloppy and be unable to adjust. Raheem Morris is leading a team that has come out looking uninterested and outclassed each of the past two weeks and against Seattle. Losing games in this league is inevitable whether you have the talent of the Falcons or are the heavyweights of the league.
How you win and lose matters and points to what you value as an organization. When you watch the Falcons play what sticks out is their inability to make adjustments and the sloppy mistakes the team makes. Early drives being consistently stalled out by dumb penalties or the Falcons are unable to execute a simple tackle.
At some point, you've got to look at the coaching staff and consider the lack of answers. What makes things worse for the Falcons is the fact they've seen this movie before. The last time Morris was in town with head coach Dan Quinn the Falcons would often have these types of games. Coming out slowly and playing sloppy. There is a reason to be concerned and wonder whether the head coach has any answers.