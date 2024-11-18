2 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons season changing loss to Denver
By Nick Halden
Loser: Atlanta's pass rush
It was fitting that Atlanta's lone sack of the day came on a play where Nix fell to the ground long before a defender got home. Matthew Judon rushed the tackle who stumbled backward and tripped up his quarterback who was sacked for the first time on the day due simply to the feet of his tackle. Yes, Judon's power rush somewhat worked but it was a fitting sight for a unit that simply has no answers.
The Falcons being unable to rush the passer is well-established at this point. However, it was still shocking just to see how much space Bo Nix was given and how bullied the Falcons were up front on defense. It didn't matter what combo the Falcons put out along the front four you weren't getting to the Broncos quarterback.
Another reason Atlanta needs to make a change at the coordinator position. Being unwilling to bring a blitz more consistently against Nix when your front four can't get home and are being so badly beaten is confounding. This is an obvious strategy against a rookie quarterback who is carving you up at least attempt to hurry the young starter and hope to get home or create a turnover. There is simply no fix for this unit until the Falcons are healthier and changes are made.