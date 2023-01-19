3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons should build around Desmond Ridder
The biggest question of the Atlanta Falcons off-season will be what they decide to do at the quarterback position. A year after a terrible decision to chase Deshaun Watson and a great one to move on from Matt Ryan only to land Marcus Mariota points to the fact this front office is anything but predictable.
Atlanta finished their second straight seven-win season and will spend this off-season looking to make a playoff push. With great draft picks and plenty of cap space, the Falcons are in a position to acquire any of the off-season’s top targets.
As exciting as landing a star quarterback would be for the Atlanta Falcons the reasons to build around Desmond Ridder are obvious
This includes Lamar Jackson or any quarterback who hits the trade or free-agent market. While adding Lamar or another star quarterback would obviously push the Falcons to the top of the division there are obvious reasons Atlanta should consider these moves very carefully before attempting to make the blockbuster move.
There are clear examples of teams that have been able to win without a top-ten quarterback over the last ten years if they were clearly the best team. The Rams, Eagles, and Ravens are all teams that have won without the best quarterback on the field making it possible for Atlanta to build a championship-caliber team around the young quarterback. With three more clear reasons to avoid making the blockbuster trade.