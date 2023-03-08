4 Atlanta Falcons players who were underused in 2022
2. Avery Williams, RB, Atlanta Falcons
Avery Williams is one of my favorite players. I just have a liking for smaller special teams players who can make defenders miss when used on offense and that is exactly what the Falcons’ converted running back can do.
Williams doesn’t have much experience at the position but he still showed he can make some players—he just wasn’t given enough snaps.
However, can you really fault Arthur Smith for this? He had Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, and Caleb Huntley to feed; someone is bound to get the short end of the stick.
I say that but I still think that Williams could have been used more often because he was a good change-of-pace running back who is just as good in the passing game. Hopefully, with one more year of experience, the former Boise State Bronco can see the field more.