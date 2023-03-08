Fansided
Blogging Dirty
Home/Atlanta Falcons News

4 Atlanta Falcons players who were underused in 2022

Jan 8, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) scrambles against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) scrambles against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 4
Next
Atlanta Falcons
Oct 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (37) reacts with teammates after intercepting a pass against the Cleveland Browns late in the game during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports /

3. Dee Alford, CB, Atlanta Falcons

For a player that was straight out of the CFL, Dee Alford was pretty dang impressive for the Atlanta Falcons. He should have been rewarded more than he was.

We all know that the nickel defense in the NFL is as popular as ever. Having three good cornerbacks is a must nowadays and with the Falcons having injuries at the position, there was no reason that Alford should have only played 23% of the snaps on defense.

He proved that he could make plays which is something the secondary needed more of. It is really head-scratching why he didn’t see the field more. Much like Avery, Alford will hopefully earn more trust from the coaching staff and will see the field more in his second year.

facebooktwitterreddit