4 Atlanta Falcons players who were underused in 2022
3. Dee Alford, CB, Atlanta Falcons
For a player that was straight out of the CFL, Dee Alford was pretty dang impressive for the Atlanta Falcons. He should have been rewarded more than he was.
We all know that the nickel defense in the NFL is as popular as ever. Having three good cornerbacks is a must nowadays and with the Falcons having injuries at the position, there was no reason that Alford should have only played 23% of the snaps on defense.
He proved that he could make plays which is something the secondary needed more of. It is really head-scratching why he didn’t see the field more. Much like Avery, Alford will hopefully earn more trust from the coaching staff and will see the field more in his second year.