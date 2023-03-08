4 Atlanta Falcons players who were underused in 2022
4. Desmond Ridder, QB, Atlanta Falcons
It seems like each one of these lists brings justification to either bring up Marcus Mariota or Desmond Ridder. We all know that it took the Atlanta Falcons way too long to make the switch to the rookie.
The team holding out as long as they could with Mariota resulted in Desmond Ridder only playing just under 26% of the offensive snaps. That is ridiculous when you can make the argument that during the other 74% of the snaps, they had the worst quarterback play.
We have said it a million times before and will likely say it a million more times, there was no logical reason to not start Ridder sooner. Ridder at least brought some hope to the position and who knows what he could have done for the team with another four starts.
I really don’t think anyone will argue with this one. If you do, then you are crazy, I will leave it at that.