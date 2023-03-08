3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons re-signing Carter was the right decision
The Atlanta Falcons made their first headline move of the off-season bringing back pass rusher Lorenzo Carter on a two-year deal. Carter had a solid first season with Atlanta finishing the year with 4.0 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, and a memorable interception return.
Carter will be in his sixth season in the league spending the first four years with the Giants before signing with Atlanta the previous off-season. Giving Carter a two-year deal after the season he put together is a wise decision for a front office that is carefully weighing what to do with its new found cap space.
Before this move, the Falcons had over $60 million in space more than enough to fix the team’s roster when you consider the myriad of draft picks Atlanta has as well. The Falcons hold the 8th overall pick and could use it to add another talented edge opposite Carter.
Lorenzo started all 17 games for the Falcons taking a huge step forward after New York had concerns about his ability to stay healthy. Re-signing Carter was clearly the right move for a team that has opened up more possibilities for themselves this off-season.