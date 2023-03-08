3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons re-signing Carter was the right decision
1. Carter should take a huge leap when Atlanta upgrades the defensive line
If the Falcons add an option to start on the inside with Grady Jarrett and another capable pass rusher this move has a chance to be the steal of the off-season. Carter is a good pass rusher but needs help around him to win consistently. Putting another capable edge rusher from free agency or the draft is exactly what the Falcons need for Carter to take a huge step forward.
Based on his ability and the upgrades Atlanta should be focused on putting around him 8-10 sacks next season shouldn’t be out of the question. Two options that stand out are pairing Carter with either Leonard Floyd in free agency or drafting Myles Murphy. Adding either of the two and bringing in help for Jarrett should be enough to see this Atlanta pass rush finally take a huge step forward. Bringing back Carter is a step in the right direction but the Falcons still lack the elite edge rusher they have been missing and must find via trade, free agency, or in the first round of this year’s draft.