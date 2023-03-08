4 Star players the Atlanta Falcons could target in potential trades
The biggest discussion surrounding the Atlanta Falcons this off-season will be what competition Atlanta provides for Desmond Ridder or if the team pivots in a different direction. The best path for the Falcons remains staying patient having a great backup option come in and compete with Ridder allowing the second-year quarterback every chance to develop and prove he is a capable starter.
With this mentality, the Falcons can build the best roster in the NFC South avoiding having to pay a quarterback for at least another season focusing on targeting top free agents and trade targets at other positions.
While Lamar Jackson has been the most talked about trade target for the Falcons so far he is by far the least likely to land with the Falcons at this point. Chicago has made it clear they are sticking with Justin Fields as well leaving zero top potential trade targets at quarterback. However, the Falcons should still be considered buyers for players who would make far more sense for Atlanta at this point.