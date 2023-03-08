4 Star players the Atlanta Falcons could target in potential trades
1. Allen Robinson
If a former Chicago Bears player is on the market with connections to Ryan Pace there is reason to wonder if the Falcons will be involved. There is both the connection to Pace and the fact the Falcons clearly need help at the receiver position with no depth behind Drake London.
Robinson only has two years left on his deal and if the Rams are willing to pay a portion of this year’s contract it could be a low-risk high reward option for the Falcons. Robinson at his best is a 1,000-yard receiver who would be the perfect starting option opposite Drake London.
Robinson, Kyle Pitts, London, and Tyler Allgeier are great primary weapons that give Arthur Smith the most complete offense he has had in his three seasons with the team. If the deal fails Atlanta can escape the contract next off-season for only an $8 million dead cap hit. Considering the potential fit and cost of a trade it is a move that makes sense for both sides and would give Robinson a chance to play meaningful football again.