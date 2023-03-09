3 Shocking moves the Atlanta Falcons could still make in 2023
The Atlanta Falcons aren’t expected to chase Lamar Jackson despite the quarterback now being able to talk to any team during the off-season. The non-exclusive franchise tag that the Ravens placed on Lamar allows any team to negotiate a contract.
In turn, the Ravens can either match the contract or trade Lamar for two first-round picks and start over. Either way, the Falcons are supposedly out on the veteran quarterback content with their current situation joining a number of teams that have very loudly announced they are out on the former MVP quarterback.
It is odd for so much of the league not to be actively chasing a top-ten player it is fair to wonder if it is completely accurate that all of these teams are actually out on Lamar. For the Falcons, however, it makes sense for a player who is ready to be paid top dollar and a roster still searching for answers.
While it seems a Lamar Jackson to Atlanta move isn’t happening there still should be splashy moves made by Atlanta this season.