3 Shocking moves the Atlanta Falcons could still make in 2023

Nick Halden
Nov 26, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up before the Iron Bowl game with Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports /
Dec 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts on the sideline in the second quarter after being sacked against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports /

The Atlanta Falcons aren’t expected to chase Lamar Jackson despite the quarterback now being able to talk to any team during the off-season. The non-exclusive franchise tag that the Ravens placed on Lamar allows any team to negotiate a contract.

In turn, the Ravens can either match the contract or trade Lamar for two first-round picks and start over. Either way, the Falcons are supposedly out on the veteran quarterback content with their current situation joining a number of teams that have very loudly announced they are out on the former MVP quarterback.

It is odd for so much of the league not to be actively chasing a top-ten player it is fair to wonder if it is completely accurate that all of these teams are actually out on Lamar. For the Falcons, however, it makes sense for a player who is ready to be paid top dollar and a roster still searching for answers.

While it seems a Lamar Jackson to Atlanta move isn’t happening there still should be splashy moves made by Atlanta this season.

