3 Shocking moves the Atlanta Falcons could still make in 2023
1. The Atlanta Falcons trade up for a quarterback
The closer we get to the draft the more likely it seems that four quarterbacks will go in the top ten in Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson, C.J. Stroud, and Will Levis. Atlanta would be wise to build around Desmond Ridder and focus on building a complete roster. However, this is taking into consideration potential shocking moves that make sense for Atlanta, and trading up for a quarterback qualifies for both.
Richardson, Young, and Stroud are all interesting fits for the Falcons though Richardson has scary bust potential. If the Falcons believe one of these guys is a top-ten quarterback and a reasonable deal is in front of them to move up there won’t be any hesitation from Fontenot who has shown he is more than willing to make big decisions.
Building around Ridder is a smart move, however, if there is a path for the team to put Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud on this roster it is a move they are going to have to heavily consider.