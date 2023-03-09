Fansided
3 Shocking moves the Atlanta Falcons could still make in 2023

Nick Halden
Nov 26, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up before the Iron Bowl game with Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up before the Iron Bowl game with Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports /
Nov 13, 2022; Munich, Germany; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (6) scores a touchdown in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL International Series game at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports /

2. Atlanta reunites with Julio Jones

Two years after the new front office took over and Jones left Atlanta in a deal to the Titans there is reason to believe that a reunion makes sense. Even if that reunion is for Jones to sign a one-day contract and retire with the Falcons Atlanta needs to bring the veteran back to the team he defined for a decade.

Falcons football for a long time was Matt Ryan and Julio Jones. Atlanta bringing back the veteran either to retire or for one more season as a veteran presence would make sense for both sides. While franchise players rarely get a great ending with their team Jones deserved far better.

Atlanta’s time with Jones ended awkwardly and the Falcons have spent the past two seasons with a dead cap hit because they moved off the veteran. Both sides are in very different places now and a reunion would make sense either putting Julio in a leadership role or allowing the veteran to walk away from the game with the uniform that he helped define.

