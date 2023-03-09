3 Shocking moves the Atlanta Falcons could still make in 2023
2. Atlanta reunites with Julio Jones
Two years after the new front office took over and Jones left Atlanta in a deal to the Titans there is reason to believe that a reunion makes sense. Even if that reunion is for Jones to sign a one-day contract and retire with the Falcons Atlanta needs to bring the veteran back to the team he defined for a decade.
Falcons football for a long time was Matt Ryan and Julio Jones. Atlanta bringing back the veteran either to retire or for one more season as a veteran presence would make sense for both sides. While franchise players rarely get a great ending with their team Jones deserved far better.
Atlanta’s time with Jones ended awkwardly and the Falcons have spent the past two seasons with a dead cap hit because they moved off the veteran. Both sides are in very different places now and a reunion would make sense either putting Julio in a leadership role or allowing the veteran to walk away from the game with the uniform that he helped define.