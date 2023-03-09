3 Shocking moves the Atlanta Falcons could still make in 2023
3. Falcons fix the pass rush by adding Khalil Mack
Khalil Mack is likely to hit the market and the Falcons badly need an edge rusher to pair with the recently re-signed Lorenzo Carter. The Falcons adding an elite pass rusher would be shocking for a team that has been searching for an answer for much of the last decade.
Ryan Nielsen is in Atlanta to change the perception of the defense and there is a reason the Falcons brought in the former defensive line coach. They know that winning in the trenches is the biggest step that will have everything else falling into place.
Adding help for Jarrett on the inside and bringing in Mack should have Atlanta fans feeling great about this defense and give them a chance to return to respectability. Mack has 84.5 career sacks and 148 quarterback hits in his career it would be a huge swing for the Falcons and give them a chance to add an elite pass rusher they have lacked.