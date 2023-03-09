4 quarterbacks the Falcons could pursue instead of Lamar Jackson
2. Carson Wentz – Free agent from Washington Commanders
If you want Will Levis but don’t want to use a top-ten pick on him then Carson Wentz could be an option. Clearly, he won’t be the popular option amongst Falcons fans.
Without Wentz, the Eagles likely would not have won the Super Bowl in 2018, and ever since then teams have been looking to bring that same player back to life but it hasn’t happened. He was traded from Philly to Indianapolis where he didn’t last long before being traded to Washington where he was eventually replaced by Taylor Heinicke. Now he is due to be a free agent.
There is a lot of talent here and Arthur Smith has a history of turning talent into success—ala, Ryan Tannehill. Wentz might just be a diamond in the rough for the Falcons.