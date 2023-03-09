4 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons aren’t willing to chase Lamar Jackson
2. Atlanta learned from their Deshaun Watson mistake
It is a completely fair criticism to point out that the Falcons were all in on Deshaun Watson a season ago despite the off-the-field issues and pending suspension. Going all in for Watson and getting so close to acquiring him obviously was a mistake and one that would have set the franchise back.
Looking at where the Browns are right now as well as the Cardinals and Broncos who just spent highly at the quarterback position before building a complete team it is clear all three rosters are headed in the wrong direction. Adding Lamar changes your team but if you cannot afford to put pieces around him how far will you be able to go?
The Atlanta front office not chasing Lamar speaks to the team knowing what a huge mistake they almost made last off-season chasing a top quarterback before the roster is ready. Unlike Watson, however, Lamar is a former MVP who would perfectly fit Arthur Smith’s system in Atlanta. It is a fit that is hard to ignore but one that makes sense for the Falcons to move off of with plenty of work left to fix the roster.