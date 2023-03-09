4 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons aren’t willing to chase Lamar Jackson
3. Desmond Ridder
Lamar Jackson is clearly a better quarterback than Desmond Ridder and it isn’t close. You cannot compare the two quarterbacks or include a quarterback who has only played four games in any serious comparison discussions. This is due to Desmond Ridder being a complete unknown moving forward and that is part of the reason the Falcons shouldn’t be in on a top starter just yet.
Ridder has all of the talent needed to run Arthur Smith’s offense at a high level and is only in the second year of his rookie deal. Atlanta’s best move is building a great roster around Ridder and bringing in a backup that can win games in case Ridder isn’t the guy.
What Ridder is capable of developing into is hard to know based off of four meaningless games but what we do know is he showed impressive poise and a surprising ability to improve and take care of the football for a rookie.
Give Ridder the inside track to winning the starting job and have a camp and preseason quarterback competition giving the front office the ability to focus on building the best 1-53 possible and waiting one more year before deciding to swing big at the quarterback position.