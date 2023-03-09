Fansided
Atlanta Falcons News

4 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons aren’t willing to chase Lamar Jackson

Nov 27, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) scrambles against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports /

3. Desmond Ridder

Lamar Jackson is clearly a better quarterback than Desmond Ridder and it isn’t close. You cannot compare the two quarterbacks or include a quarterback who has only played four games in any serious comparison discussions. This is due to Desmond Ridder being a complete unknown moving forward and that is part of the reason the Falcons shouldn’t be in on a top starter just yet.

Ridder has all of the talent needed to run Arthur Smith’s offense at a high level and is only in the second year of his rookie deal. Atlanta’s best move is building a great roster around Ridder and bringing in a backup that can win games in case Ridder isn’t the guy.

What Ridder is capable of developing into is hard to know based off of four meaningless games but what we do know is he showed impressive poise and a surprising ability to improve and take care of the football for a rookie.

Give Ridder the inside track to winning the starting job and have a camp and preseason quarterback competition giving the front office the ability to focus on building the best 1-53 possible and waiting one more year before deciding to swing big at the quarterback position.

